Giant 6-ft artwork of Nirmala Sitharaman created by UP artist for budget day

Amroha: An artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Juhaib Khan, created a six-foot sketch of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on a wall as the Union Budget 2026 is being presented.

Speaking to IANS, Juhaib Khan said, “I create paintings based on real events using charcoal. As the budget is being presented today and Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting it for the ninth time, I decided to make a six-foot sketch of her."

In the artwork, Khan has depicted wheat grains, a happy family, and a battle-ready soldier among other things. "Through this sketch, I hope that the country continues to progress and reaches new heights,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet approved the Union Budget 2026-27 during a meeting in Parliament chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet was held at Sansad Bhawan at 10 a.m., and after the Cabinet’s approval, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proceeded to Parliament to present the Budget.

Earlier, FM Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu and offered her a copy of the digital budget.

The President also offered 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar) to Sitharaman when she arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Finance Minister was seen carrying her trademark 'bahi-khata', a tablet wrapped in a red-coloured cloth bearing a golden-coloured national emblem on it.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Economic Advisor Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal and other officials were seen accompanying the Finance Minister.

Sitharaman is presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget in the Lok Sabha. In 2021, she switched to using a digital tablet to carry the Budget papers, further promoting a modern and eco-friendly approach.

The 'bahi-khata' is a red pouch that holds the digital tablet containing the Budget documents.

FM Sitharaman first replaced the old leather briefcase, a symbol inherited from British times, with the traditional bahi-khata in 2019.

This year, Sitharaman opted for a deep maroon Kanjeevaram saree from Tamil Nadu. The saree featured a deep maroon base with a contrasting border and subtle gold detailing, paired with a yellow blouse.