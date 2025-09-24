GK Energy IPO GMP & Allotment Status 2025 – Check Subscription & Analyst View

The GK Energy IPO allotment, which decides who will get the shares, will be completed today. The IPO is valued at Rs 464.26 crore and has attracted strong interest from investors.

The IPO received a huge response. Overall, for every 1 share available, 93 people applied. Small investors (retail) applied 21 times more than available shares, big investors (QIB) applied 193 times, and other investors (NII) applied 128 times.

The Grey Market Premium (GMP), which shows the extra price shares are trading for outside the stock market, has seen changes. On the first day, it was 30% higher, later it dropped to 14–16%, and now, just before listing, it is rising again.

Experts say GK Energy is a strong long-term investment. The company leads in solar pump projects under PM-KUSUM and is expanding into rooftop solar and water projects. It also enjoys government support with projects in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.