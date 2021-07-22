Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Global stocks bounce back as Covid fears ease out

Mkt sentiment improves after Wall Street rebound; Indian markets closed for Eid al-Adha holiday Global stock markets, Wall Street, investors, coro
x

Mkt sentiment improves after Wall Street rebound; Indian markets closed for Eid al-Adha holiday

Global stock markets, Wall Street, investors, coro

Highlights

Mkt sentiment improves after Wall Street rebound; Indian markets closed for Eid al-Adha holiday

Beijing: Global stock markets advanced on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded as investors tried to figure out how increasing coronavirus cases will affect the global economy.

London and Frankfurt opened higher while Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Indian markets were closed for a holiday. The US market has gained ground in choppy trading despite uncertainty about the lingering impact of the virus on business activity and inflation.

Investor optimism has been buoyed by higher US corporate profits despite a rise in cases of the virus's more contagious delta variant. Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.5 per cent, recovering much of the previous day's loss.

Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report that "defensive flows eased. However, gains are likely to be capped by lingering concerns over COVID-19's delta variant. A new wave of infections could delay the reopening of global economies."

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London surged 1.6 per cent to 6,989.90 while the DAX in Frankfurt rose 0.7 per cent to 15,322.69. The CAC in Paris jumped 1.4 per cent to 6,438.83. On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.7 per cent.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X