GlobalLogic delivery centre launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Silicon Valley-headquartered GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company on Tuesday launched its new delivery centre in Hyderabad. Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the new facility. This innovation hub will have total 600 professionals working on product engineering services, over the next six months, with plans to further strengthen the team to 2,000 by the end of 2027.

GlobalLogic, from its presence in 25 countries and 62 cities, has employed about 33,000 professionals. The company has 15,700 employees working from its facilities across 10 cities in India (for APAC regions).

On the launch of the new centre, Piyush Jha, Managing Director and Head of APAC, GlobalLogic, said: “Earlier, our Hyderabad centres focused on artificial intelligence, data and content engineering. With the new centre, we are now expanding into product engineering services by recruiting talent with expertise in software engineering, data analytics, cloud computing, and other new-age technologies, particularly in GenAI focused on building products for the customers from banking, telecom, automotive, medtech, and multiple other verticals.”

Speaking on the plans of expanding the team further, Jha said that GlobalLogic will reach a team strength of 6,000 in Telangana, from the current 4,500 and over 20,000 in India from 15,700.