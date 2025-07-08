GMR Aero, Akasa Air in 3-yr pact

Hyderabad: AkasaAir has signed a three-year agreement with GMR Aero Technic for base maintenance and support for its Boeing 737 MAX fleet.Currently, the airline has 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes. GMR Aero Tech is aIndia’s leading airframe maintenance company.

“Under the agreement, GMR Aero Technic will undertake scheduled base maintenance checks for Akasa Air’s fleet at its state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, located within the GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park in Hyderabad,”Akasa Airadded.