GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo launches multi ULD

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport has ramped up its cargo capabilities by inducing a unique multi ULD (unit load device), Cool Dolly to maintain the unbroken cold chain for time and temperature-sensitive (TSS) shipments such as pharmaceuticals and perishables.

The device was virtually launched Vandana Aggarwal, Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) during the third Webinar on 'Air Cargo-Changing Dimensions' organized by GMR Group as part of its ongoing webinar series on 'Reposing the faith in flying'.



With the multi ULD Cool Dolly, Hyderabad International Airport will now serve its customers with a seamless and controlled environment at the airport for handling their critical and highly temperature-sensitive commodities. Comprising of a steel trailer and an aluminium insulated container, the Cool Dolly acts as a mobile storage unit from air cargo terminal to the aircraft.

They provide an unbroken cold chain to all the perishable shipments and can handle around seven-tonnes of cargo in a single trip.