GNG Electronics IPO Listing on July 30: GMP, Expected Price & Subscription Details

GNG Electronics Ltd refurbishes laptops. The company will list its shares on July 30, 2025. The IPO was open from July 23 to July 25. Shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE. The IPO allotment was finalized on July 28.

In the grey market, the stock shows strong demand. The GMP (Grey Market Premium) is ₹90. The IPO price is ₹237 per share. Based on GMP, the expected listing price is ₹327. This gives an estimated 38% gain on listing.

The IPO was heavily subscribed. It got 147.93 times total subscription. Retail investors subscribed 46.84 times. This shows high interest and confidence in the company.