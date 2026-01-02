Centre takes steps to resolve Krishna water dispute between Telangana, AP

In a significant move towards addressing the ongoing water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister Kishan Reddy announced the establishment of a special committee by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. This committee is tasked with the technical examination of issues related to the utilisation of river waters, and it will suggest potential solutions. Emphasising the spirit of cooperative federalism, Reddy noted that the Central Government has been steadfast in its support for resolving water disputes between the two states over the past 11 years.

In recent developments, Kishan Reddy recalled that on October 6, 2023, the Central Government had notified additional Terms of Reference to the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II). While the original two-year deadline concluded on August 1, 2025, he confirmed that discussions regarding Krishna water utilisation remain ongoing, leading to an extension of the tribunal's term until July 31, 2026.

The Union Minister highlighted the formation of an Apex Council, established under Chapter 9, Section 84 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. This council aims to address issues related to the usage of waters from the Krishna and Godavari rivers. The council comprises the Union Minister of Jal Shakti and the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. A meeting held in New Delhi on July 16, 2025, facilitated discussions on water disputes, chaired by Minister C.R. Patil, with participation from both state Chief Ministers.

During this meeting, it was resolved to create a technical committee that includes representatives from both states and the central government to scrutinise the water disputes. The Telangana government has already submitted the names of its representatives, and the Ministry of Jal Shakti has now officially notified the committee.

The committee will be chaired by the Chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC), with members from both states and central organisations. From Telangana, the representation includes the Water Resources Department Advisor, Principal Secretary, Special Secretary, and Engineer-in-Chief. Conversely, Andhra Pradesh will be represented by the Special Secretary of the Water Resources Department, Irrigation Department Advisor, Engineer-in-Chief, and Chief Engineer. Additionally, members from central organisations include the Chairmen of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), as well as the Chief Engineers of the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) and the Central Water Commission (CWC).

This collaborative effort underscores the Central Government's commitment to resolving the Krishna water disputes amicably and ensuring the effective management of water resources between the two states.