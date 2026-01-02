Tanikella Bharani unveils rural crime drama ‘Asura Samharam’ teaser

Veteran actor Tanikella Bharani’s latest film Asura Samharam is shaping up as an intriguing village-based crime drama. The film is presented by Sri Sai Pravarthika Boyella and produced by Sai Srimanth and Shabarish Boyella under the Sri Sai Tejo Celluloids banner. Kishore Srikrishna has taken charge as director, while also handling the story, screenplay, and dialogues.

The teaser and song from the film were recently launched in a grand event by Tanikella Bharani himself, drawing attention to the project. Renowned for his remarkable versatility across more than 750 films, Bharani takes on the lead role in Asura Samharam, marking a refreshing shift from his recent character-driven appearances. The film is set against a rustic backdrop and explores crime through a village-centric narrative. Actress Midhuna Priya plays the female lead alongside him.

Addressing the gathering, Tanikella Bharani described the film as a symbolic representation of the triumph of good over evil. He revealed that he portrays a village detective in the film and praised director Kishore Srikrishna for crafting a compelling subject. He also acknowledged the support extended by producers Shabarish Boyella and Midhuna Priya during the film’s production.

Director Kishore Srikrishna said the film showcases Tanikella Bharani in a never-seen-before avatar and expressed confidence that the project would leave a lasting impact. He added that post-production work is progressing rapidly, with the makers aiming for a March release. Actress and executive producer Midhuna Priya termed Asura Samharam a significant milestone in her career.