Godrej Jersey’s ₹99 High Protein Paneer Offering Makes Everyday Nutrition More Accessible

Godrej Jersey launched its High Protein Paneer at just ₹99, offering 30g of protein per pack, made from real milk and crafted to deliver a super-soft texture with high nutritional value. Seeking to democratise protein access, the launch comes at a time when India continues to face a significant protein deficiency challenge.

Almost 73 per cent of Indians consume less than the recommended dosage of protein every day. With dairy products milk, curd, paneer, and milk-based drinks being the most natural sources of protein, this investment will enable Godrej Jersey not only to strengthen the state's dairy ecosystem but also to deliver products tailored to the evolving nutritional and protein needs of the consumers. As per ICMR–NIN guidelines, healthy adults require 0.83g of protein per kilogram of body weight daily a threshold many Indians fail to meet. With inadequate protein intake affecting muscle strength, immunity, and overall wellbeing, accessible and affordable protein sources are more essential than ever.

Historically, the high-protein paneer segment has been restricted by price parity, with the top three leading players operating at price points ranging at INR 135. Godrej Jersey's ₹99 price point, nearly 25% lower, challenges this structure and democratises access to premium, protein-rich paneer without compromising quality.

Commenting on the launch, Shantanu Raj, Head of Marketing, Godrej Jersey, said: "India is at the centre of a protein transformation, and dairy is becoming the easiest and most trusted way for families to meet their daily nutrition needs. With 76% of households preferring paneer according to Godrej Jersey India Lactograph Findings FY25-26' study, our High Protein Paneer at ₹99 delivers real milk, superior softness, and 30g of protein in a format people use every day. Consumers, especially across Tier-2 and Tier-3 India want affordable, habitual protein, and we believe that premium nutrition shouldn't be a luxury. This

launch reflects Jersey's strength in regional markets and our focus on building the most accessible, scalable protein platform in dairy"

Godrej Jersey's High Protein Paneer combines three competitive advantages: premium nutrition (30g protein per pack), exceptional affordability and uncompromising quality backed by industry standards and Godrej Farms' commitment to excellence. Beyond pricing, the launch adopts a 360-degree approach focused on education and usage. While paneer has emerged as a popular protein source in many parts of the country, in Southern India it continues to be viewed as a premium or occasional ingredient rather than a daily nutrition staple limiting its role in regular diets. Godrej Jersey has partnered with regional food voices such as Vismay Foods to demonstrate how high-protein paneer can be seamlessly incorporated into South Indian daily meals, helping consumers reimagine paneer not as an indulgence, but as a habitual, functional protein source.

Godrej Jersey's High Protein Paneer will be available across modern retail chains, and select traditional retailers, ensuring widespread consumer access. This launch marks Godrej Jersey's continued commitment to innovation, affordability, and trusted nutrition redefining how India accesses premium dairy protein.