Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad Today

Hyderabad: The price of gold and silver in Hyderabad today reflects a steady demand in the precious metals market. As of the latest rates:

- 24-carat gold is priced at Rs. 80,280 per 10 grams

- 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 73,590 per 10 grams

- Silver is priced at Rs. 1,06,900 per kilogram

These prices are subject to change based on market fluctuations and international trends in precious metals. Buyers are advised to check with their local jewellers for the most accurate and updated prices before making any purchases.