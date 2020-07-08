Gold and Silver prices today hikes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, 8 July 2020

Gold and silver prices today, 8 July 2020: Gold prices in India have fell in the Indian markets on Wednesday following the fall in the international markets. On MCX, August gold futures were increased by Rs. 400 to Rs. 49,850 per 10 gram while the Silver futures on MCX were flat at Rs. 49,200 per kg with an decrease of Rs. 1090. The gold prices are mostly effected by international trends. If we look at the gold prices at major centres in the country, here are the gold prices for the day.

The gold prices in Bangalore have increased by Rs. 350 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the price to Rs. 45,700 and Rs. 400 increased to Rs. 49,850 per ten gram of 24 carat gold

In Hyderabad, the gold prices have hiked by Rs. 310 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 46,410 while the price of 24 carats remained at Rs. 50,620 with a fall of Rs. 90. The gold prices have also been increased in Kerala by Rs. 400 per ten grams of 22 carat taking the price to Rs. 45,150 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also hike by Rs. 410 to Rs. 49,250.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 46,410 and Rs. 50,620 per ten gram of 22 carat and 24 carat.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,700 Rs. 49,850 Rs.49,200 Hyderabad Rs. 46,410 Rs. 50,620 Rs.49,200 Kerala Rs. 45,150 Rs. 49,250 Rs.49,200 Vizag Rs. 46,410 Rs. 50,620 Rs.49,200



