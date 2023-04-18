  • Menu
Gold and silver rates today stable in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 18 April 2023

Gold rates today
Gold rates today, 18 April 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 56,080 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 61,170 with a fall of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 56,490 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,630.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,930 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,020. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 55,930 and Rs. 61,020 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 78,500 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 81,600.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
City22 carat gold 10 gms24 carat 10gms goldsilver per 1 kg
DelhiRs. 56,080 Rs. 61,170 Rs. 78,500
ChennaiRs. 56,490 Rs. 61,630 Rs. 81,600
KolkataRs. 55,930 Rs. 61,020 Rs. 78,500
MumbaiRs. 55,930 Rs. 61,020 Rs. 78,500

