Gold declines Rs 900, Silver falls by Rs 1,000

New Delhi: Gold prices plummeted Rs900 to Rs98,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday as the expectations of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel reduced the precious metal’s safe-haven appeal in the global market.According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs99,800 per 10 grams in the previous market session. Gold of 99.5 per cent purity depreciated by Rs800 to Rs98,300 per 10 grams. It had finished at Rs99,100 per 10 grams on Monday. “Gold is under pressure as safe-haven demand eases after the US confirmed a full ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The announcement came shortly after Iran attacked a US military base in Qatar, briefly heightening tensions before quickly calming them.