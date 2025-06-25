Live
- Karnataka to Add Road Safety in School Books from 2025
- People see red as prices of greens shoot up due to non-stop rainfall
- Rail users in Mangaluru seek swift action on long-pending demands
- Supervisor threatens workers with toy pistol
- Digital debt trap claims another life
- As KRS nears peak capacity, Mandya farmers rejoice
- Chennai engineer held for sending bomb threats to Udupi school
- Vijay Kotian awarded for celebrating cultural unity
- ED Raids 18 Places in Karnataka Over Engineering Seat Scam
- AP to become Aerospace and Defence Hub with new policy: Nara Lokesh
Gold declines Rs 900, Silver falls by Rs 1,000
New Delhi: Gold prices plummeted Rs900 to Rs98,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday as the expectations of a ceasefire between Iran and...
New Delhi: Gold prices plummeted Rs900 to Rs98,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday as the expectations of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel reduced the precious metal’s safe-haven appeal in the global market.According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs99,800 per 10 grams in the previous market session. Gold of 99.5 per cent purity depreciated by Rs800 to Rs98,300 per 10 grams. It had finished at Rs99,100 per 10 grams on Monday. “Gold is under pressure as safe-haven demand eases after the US confirmed a full ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The announcement came shortly after Iran attacked a US military base in Qatar, briefly heightening tensions before quickly calming them.