Gold, egg prices rise in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: AMIDST growing inflation in the US and power crises globally, the yellow metal remains the first choice of investors. Standard gold after reaching the higher mark of 1800 dollars on October 14 receded by about 25 dollar. Consequenty, New York gold closed at $1,767.40 (per Ounce) while silver closed at $23.30 (per Ounce). Platinum and Palladium closed at $1,049 (per Ounce) and $2,012 (per Ounce) respectively.



In local markets, standard gold (24 carats) appreciated by Rs 330 and closed at Rs 48,220 (per 10 gms). Ornamental gold too, followed the suit and was quoted in the range of Rs 44,100 – 43,200 on the closing day. Silver (0.999) too, further appreciated by Rs 1,500 and closed at Rs 67,400 (per kg).

Commodities

Rythu Bazars and the various commodity markets recorded moderate trading.

The NECC wholesale egg-price in Hyderabad appreciated by Rs 15 and closed at Rs 410 (per 100). The highest price - Rs 458 was recorded at Pune, while Hyderabad recorded the lowest at Rs 410. During the week, pulses such as tuar dal, masoor, moong and urad and commodities like chillies and garlic remained unchanged at their respective last week's closing levels, while staple food-grains and edible oil recorded a marginal decline. (NVS)