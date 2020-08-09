Gold prices today fell in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on, 9 August 2020

Gold prices today, 9 August 2020: Gold prices, which have reached new high till Saturday with a consistent rise from the last week have fell on Sunday. On MCX, Gold futures by Rs. 350 to Rs 57,250 in while the silver has surged by Rs. 2320 to Rs. 74,200 today. MCX is a Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities. .

While coming to what the carat is, it is the measure of the purity of the gold. There are three types 24 carats, 22 carat, and 18 carat. The 24-carat gold consists of total of 24 part gold whereas 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 percent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside let's have a look at the rates for the day at four major centers.

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have been at Rs. 54,350 per ten grams of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 400 and the price of 10 grams of 24 carat is at 59,290 with a hike of Rs. 3240. While in Chennai, the gold prices stood at Rs. 53,800 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 58,690 with an fall of Rs. 400 and Rs. 440 respectively

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 55,110 per ten grams of 22 carat Rs. 56,510 per ten gram of 24 carat with no change. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have come down by Rs. 250 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 54,250 and Rs. 55,250.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 54,350 Rs. 59,290 Rs.74,200 Chennai Rs. 53,800 Rs. 59,690 Rs.74,200 Kolkata Rs. 55,110 Rs. 56,510 Rs.74,200 Mumbai Rs. 54,250 Rs. 55,250 Rs.74,200



