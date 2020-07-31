Gold prices today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on 31 July 2020

Gold prices today, 31 July 2020: Gold prices surged on Friday taking the MCX, Gold futures by Rs. 300 to Rs 53,000. while the silver has also decreased by Rs. 3,040 to Rs. 63,010 today. MCX is a Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities. .

While coming to what the carat is, it is the measure of the purity of the gold. There are three types 24 carats, 22 carat, and 18 carat. The 24-carat gold consists of total of 24 part gold whereas 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 percent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside let's have a look at the rates for the day at four major centers.

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have been at Rs. 51,800 per ten grams of 22 carat and the price of 10 grams of 24 carat is at 53,000 with an increase of Rs. 300. While in Chennai, the gold prices stood at Rs. 51,030 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 55,600 with an increase of Rs. Rs. 290.

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 51,730 per ten grams of 22 carat Rs. 53,130 per ten gram of 24 carat with a hike of 10. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have seen an decrease of Rs. 300 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 51,100 and Rs. 52,100.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 51,800 Rs. 53,000 Rs.63,010 Chennai Rs. 51,030 Rs. 55,600 Rs.63,010 Kolkata Rs. 51,730 Rs. 53,130 Rs.63,010 Mumbai Rs. 51,100 Rs. 52,100 Rs.63,010



