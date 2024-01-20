Live
- Naidu vows to develop Seema on all fronts
- Hyderabad CCS police finds IP address in governor's X handle hack case
- Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju's family to hold medical camp in Mogalturu on his birthday anniversary
- Pit Bull Attack On Toddler Raises Concerns Over Stray Menace In Delhi Neighborhood
- Ruling YSRCP faces litmus test in Kovvur, Gopalapuram
- PM keen on 500 GW of renewable energy: IREDA chief
- Fate of YSRCP MLAs in 3 seats yet to be decided
- Madireddy Omkareshwar Reddy to present awards to winners of Adudam Andhra games
- Panyam MLA to hold a program in Markapuram tomorrow
- Pallam Raju appointed as chief of Congress manifesto committee
Just In
Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 20 January 2024
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged.
The gold rates in Hyderabad on 20 January 2024 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,700 with a hike of Rs. 300 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 62,950 with a hike of Rs. 330.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 77,200 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.