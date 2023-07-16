Live
- Intense exercise may help keep Parkinson's disease at bay
- SKorea torrential rains: Death toll rises to 33, 10 missing
- Gruha Lakshmi scheme launch may be delayed
- Akhilesh slams Assam CM for his statement on 'Miyan'
- No atonement for sons who don’t take care of parents: HC
- Chandrawal water treatment plant working fully now, says Kejriwal
- India-Japan business collaboration to boost State’s $1 trillion economy dream
- Watch The Viral Video Revealing Astonishing Microscopic View of Peacock Feather
- SCR cancels several trains through Telugu states from July 17 to 23
- Lal Darwaza Bonalu festival begins in Hyderabad
Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 16, 2023
Gold rates in Vijayawada today stable.
Gold rates in Vijayawada on July 16 have been stable. Going by the rates, the gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,000 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 60,000.
While the silver rate in Hyderabad city is at Rs. 81,300 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 2500.
Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.
The gold rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.