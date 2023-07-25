Live
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
- Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
- Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
- New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
- Visakhapatnam: Rain throws normal life out of gear in city
- Beautician course for women launched
- Dispute Over Installation Of Ambedkar Statue: Ex-MP lauds Dalits for patience
- SFI demands distribution of textbooks
- Island villagers jittery over flood threat
Just In
PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
Visakhapatnam: Rain throws normal life out of gear in city
Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
Gold rates in Vijayawada today stable
Gold rates in Vijayawada on July 25 have been stable. Going by the rates, Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 55,150 and the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 60,160.
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is recorded at Rs. 80,500 per kilogram.
Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.
The gold rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.