Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 4, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Vijayawada today stable
Gold rates in Vijayawada on July 4 have surged. Going by the rates, the gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,050 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 58,960.
While the silver rate in Hyderabad city is at Rs. 75,500 per kilogram.
Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.
