Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 24 December, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 24 December: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,200 with a hike of Rs. 200 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 63,490 with a hike of Rs. 260.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 80,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
