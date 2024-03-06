Live
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 6 March, 2024
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 06 March, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 59,460 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 64,860
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 78,300 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
