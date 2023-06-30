Live
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashed, check the rates on June 30
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on June 30:Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today have been slashed. Going by today's rates, the gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 53,850 with a fall of Rs. 200 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 58,750 with a fall of Rs. 210.
While the silver rate in the cosmopolitan city is Rs. 75,300 per kilogram with a fall of Rs. 400.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
