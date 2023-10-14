Live
- Offloading in banking, IT stocks weighs on mkts
- Joy Alukkas founder 50th richest Indian on Forbes list
- Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moots 3 more child hospital
- 7th Season of "Celebrity Dandiya Nights" at Flip Side Adventure Park
- Ongole: ‘Withdraw textbooks promoting untrue events as history’
- Exports fall 2.6% to $34.47 bn in September
- RichMax Finvest looks to expand in Telangana
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 14 October, 2023
- 10-yr jail term to 24 over arms supply to terrorists
- Revealing dresses, torn jeans banned
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on October 14 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 14 October 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 54,000 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 58,910.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS