Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on November 30, 2023

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on November 30: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,110 with a hike of Rs. 760 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 63,390 with a hike of Rs. 830.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 82,200 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
