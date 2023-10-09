Live
- World Post Day 2023: Theme, History, Meaning, Celebrations, Quotes and Wishes to Share
- Bhubaneswar metro rail foundation to be laid on Jan 1
- KCR will become CM once again: Asaduddin Owaisi
- YSRCP to start Why AP Needs Jagan from November 1
- Metro Purple line to open from tomorrow?
- Conference on Frontiers in Biological Sciences held at NIT-R
- Tracing cyber fraudsters still a challenge for cops
- ‘AThlete Unleashed’ creates history at WIPRO Bengaluru Marathon
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy iPhone 14 at great discount
- Save water or face water crisis: Half of the water is wasted in apartments
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on October 9 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 9 October 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 53,150 with a hike of Rs. 400 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 57,980 with a surge of Rs. 440.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 75,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS