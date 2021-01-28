Gold rate slashes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam today on 28 January 2021

Gold rate today on 28 January 2021: The gold rates have slashed on Thursday at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,900 with a slash of Rs. 330. Here are the yellow metal prices in different cities for the day. However, the same trend followed at all the cities.

Gold rate in Bangalore City for the ten grams of 22-carat remains at Rs. 45,750 with a fa of Rs. 300 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,900 with a fall of Rs. 330. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad as well, the gold rate have been on slashed by Rs. 300 taking the prices to 45,700 per ten gram of 22-carat gold and that of 24 carat to Rs. 49,900.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 45,750 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,900. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 45,750 and Rs. 49,900 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,750 Rs. 49,900 Rs.67,400 Hyderabad Rs. 45,750 Rs. 49,900 Rs.70,700 Kerala Rs. 45,750 Rs. 49,900 Rs.66,200 Vizag Rs. 45,750 Rs. 49,900 Rs.70,700

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.