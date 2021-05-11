Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 11 May 2021

Gold rate today on 11 May 2021: Gold rate today have been surges at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,000 with Rs. 10 hike and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,000. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,050 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 60 fall and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,150 with Rs. 60 slash.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 45,990 per 10 gram of 22 carat with fall Rs. 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,650 with a fall of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rate have been at Rs. 44,910 and Rs. 45,910 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat without change.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,000 Rs. 50,000 Rs.71,500 Chennai Rs. 45,050 Rs. 49,150 Rs.76,500 Kolkata Rs. 45,990 Rs. 49,650 Rs.71,500 Mumbai Rs. 44,910 Rs. 45,910 Rs.71,500

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.