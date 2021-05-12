Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 12 May 2021

Gold rate today on 12 May 2021: Gold rate today have been surges at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,100 with Rs. 100 hike and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,100 with Rs. 100 hike. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,200 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 150 hike and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,310 with Rs. 160 surge.

The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,000 per 10 gram of 22 carat with hike of Rs. 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,750 with a hike of Rs. 100 to. In Mumbai, the gold rate have been at Rs. 44,910 and Rs. 45,910 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat without change.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,100 Rs.71,600 Chennai Rs. 45,200 Rs. 49,310 Rs.76,000 Kolkata Rs. 46,000 Rs. 49,750 Rs.71,600 Mumbai Rs. 44,910 Rs. 45,910 Rs.71,600

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.