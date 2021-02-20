Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam fall down on 20 February 2021

Gold rates today on 20 February 2021: The gold rates have continued to slash at all major cities across the country for the third consecutive day on Saturday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 46,900 with a fall of Rs. 450. The yellow metal prices in different cities for the day are as follows.

Gold rate in Bangalore City for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 43,000 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,900 with a fall of Rs. 400 and Rs. 450. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 43,000 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,900.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 43,000 per 10 gram of 22 carats, and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 46,900. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 43,000, and Rs. 46,900 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively with a fall of Rs. 400 and Rs.450.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,000 Rs. 46,900 Rs.68,700 Hyderabad Rs. 43,000 Rs. 46,900 Rs.73,400 Kerala Rs. 43,000 Rs. 46,900 Rs.68,700 Vizag Rs. 43,000 Rs. 46,900 Rs.73,400

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.