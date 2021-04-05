Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 05 April 2021

Gold rates today on 05 April 2021: The gold rates have remained stable at all major cities across the country on Monday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 46,100. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities and have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 42,260 with an hike of Rs 10 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,100 with an hike of Rs. 10. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 42,260 per ten gram of 22-carat with an hike of Rs. 10 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,100 with an hike of Rs. 10.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 42,260 Rs. 46,100 Rs.65,910 Hyderabad Rs. 42,260 Rs. 46,100 Rs.69,710 Kerala Rs. 42,260 Rs. 46,100 Rs.65,010 Vizag Rs. 42,260 Rs. 46,100 Rs.69,710

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 42,260 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 46,100 with an hike of Rs 10 on both the metals. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 42,260 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 46,100 per ten grams of 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 10.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.