Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 07 April 2021

Gold rates today on 07 April 2021: The gold rates have hiked at all major cities across the country on Wednesday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 46,250. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities and have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 42,400 with a hiked of Rs. 140 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,250 with a hike of Rs. 150. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 42,400 per ten gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 140 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,250 with a hike of Rs. 150.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 42,400 Rs. 46,250 Rs.65,000 Hyderabad Rs. 42,400 Rs. 46,250 Rs.69,300 Kerala Rs. 42,400 Rs. 46,250 Rs.65,000 Vizag Rs. 42,400 Rs. 46,250 Rs.69,300

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 42,400 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 46,250. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 42,400 per ten grams of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 140 and Rs. 46,250 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 150.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.