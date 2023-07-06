Live
- Working Women cannot stake heavy compensation from husband
- Delhi Government Faces Suffocation of Services As Lieutenant Governor's Order Restricts Engagement Of Advisors
- PL Sector Report - Agro Chemicals - Apr-Jun’23 Earnings Preview – Lackluster performance likely in 1Q’24
- Threads: Meta Launches Twitter Rival App - How to Download and Use
- Hyderabad: Three-day workshop on Cell Culture Technology concludes
- Kidnapping of girls’ rock Hyderabad
- Supreme Court to Hear Delhi Government's Plea Against Delhi Services Ordinance As AAP Protests Intensify
- Hyderabad City to host first-ever Livestock, Dairy and Fisheries Trade Expo conclave
- Two fishermen were electrocuted to death in West Godavari
- Dedicated medical clinic for transgenders opened at Osmania hospital
Gold rates in Bangalore today surged check the rates on July 6
Highlights
Gold rates in Bangalore today are surged
Gold rates in Bangalore on July 6: Gold rates in Bangalore today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,250 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,160 with a hike of Rs. 100
While the silver rate in the capital city is at Rs. 75,800 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS