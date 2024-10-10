Live
Gold rates in Delhi slashes today, check the rates on 10 October, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today slashed
The gold rates in Delhi on 10 October, 2024 slashed. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 70,440 with a fall of Rs. 710 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 76,830 with a fall of Rs. 760.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 93,900 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.