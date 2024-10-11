Live
- Focus placed on flexible working hours at office
- Moderate rains likely in AP amid surface circulation in Bay of Bengal
- Ranga Kiran calls on UM Bandi
- 100 quintals broken rice seized
- 12 kg gold handed over to Chennai-based Smart Creations
- Ministers Tummala, Ponguleti inaugurate new Ankura Hospital
- Scientists suggest ways to develop climate-resilient villages in Anantapur
- Festivities blending tradition & gaiety mark Bathukamma finale
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 11 October, 2024
- Lord, Goddess ride on Nandi Vahanam
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 11 October, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today
The gold rates in Delhi on 11 October, 2024. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 70,200 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 77,550.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 96,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.