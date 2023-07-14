Live
- Domestic institutions selloff putting brakes on market rally
- Will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation: PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission
- TS Government demands Project wise allocations from River Krishna
- Bad news for boozers, bars and wines closed for two days
- Modi first Indian PM to receive highest award of France
- BJP Accuses Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Adopting Mamata Banerjee's Methods: Allegations Surrounding Party Worker's Death
- Students build critical motor for ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 moon mission
- Karimnagar: Health employees to conduct old pension Sadhana Sankalpa yatra on July 16
- Delhi Rains: Widespread Flooding Disrupts Life In Delhi As Yamuna River Continued To Swell
- Indian travellers can pay with UPI in France: PM Modi
Gold rates in Delhi today hiked, check the rates on July 14
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged..
Gold rates in Delhi on July 14: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,150 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,150.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS