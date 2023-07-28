Live
- LU signs MoU with INTACH to enrich learning experience
- First youngest female artist to receive a commission
- Webb telescope detects water vapour in rocky planet
- TDP chief alleges utter neglect of irrigation in state
- Google introduces new Play Store for large screens
- Rains batter joint Karimnagar district
- Entire Bhupalpally district under sheet of water
- Staff Selection Commission notifies 1,324 jobs
- BJP AP state president comes down heavily on ruling party
- TSRTC cancels regular services between Hyderabad-Vijayawada
Just In
LU signs MoU with INTACH to enrich learning experience
First youngest female artist to receive a commission
Webb telescope detects water vapour in rocky planet
TDP chief alleges utter neglect of irrigation in state
Google introduces new Play Store for large screens
Rains batter joint Karimnagar district
Gold rates in Delhi today slashed, check the rates on July 28, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on July 28: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,250 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,260.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 76,400 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS