Live
- Visakha Airport made operational 24/7 for 2 days
- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy extend greetings to Revanth Reddy
- Revanth meets Cong top brass in Delhi
- Telangana will reach new heights under Revanth Reddy: Manickam Tagore
- Andhra Pradesh: Trains cancelled along KK line due to landslides near Taida Sivalingapuram
- Apple Faces Potential Triple Challenges in India Due to iPhone USB-C Issue
- Revanth Reddy to visit Parliament house to invite his colleagues
- Congress MLAs undergoing training at Ella hotel
- AP govt. extends the distribution of elderly pension by a day
- Telangana new CM Revanth meets AICC top brass in New Delhi
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 06 December, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed
Gold rates in Delhi on 06 December: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,990 with a fall of Rs. 1010 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 63,250 with a fall of Rs. 1100.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 78,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
