- Mekathoti Sucharita inaugurates Generic Medical Shop in Tadikonda
- Sajjanar asks commuters to be careful while opening car doors
- Oracle logs 50% growth in cloud consumption in India, unveils new capabilities
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari hands over cheque of Rs. 3lakh to TDP cadre in Puttaparthi
- Sensex gains 500 points led by private sector banks
- Scientists identify water molecules on asteroids for 1st time
- Microsoft Teases New Features for Sticky Notes App
- Farooq Abdullah again skips ED summons
- Best Galentine's Day 2024 Ideas for Girls' Night Out
- NCSC to visit Sandeshkhali on Feb 15, to probe sexual assault allegations
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 13 February, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 13 February, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,840 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,090
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 75,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
