- Deaf Cricket Championship to start from Sept 25
- Hindi Diwas celebrated in CUO
- DGP: Police facing unique challenges arising from borderless nature of cybercrimes
- Andhra Pradesh: Bus rams into students in Chilakaluripet, one dead
- Hyderabad: Souring Indo-Canadian ties keep Telugu students on edge
- Naveen had been working for women’s reservation for a long time: Mangaraj
- Pramila Mallik elected unopposed: Odisha Assembly gets first woman Speaker
- How to create multiple personal profiles on Facebook
- Odisha govt presents Rs 28,200 cr supplementary budget
- Get iPhone 15 Series mobiles delivered in 10 minutes at Blinkit; Find details
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 23 September, 2023
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 23 September: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,990 with a fall of Rs. 200 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,930 with a fall of Rs. 210
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
