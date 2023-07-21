Live
- CM KCR asks all department officials to be ready for relief operations
- Suspect's House Set Ablaze After Arrest In Manipur Sexual Assault Case
- Heavy rains two lash Telangana for next two days
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ glimpse misses release date; signals postponement
- Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Hyderabad
- Kishan on temple run spree ahead of taking charge as BJP state chief
- Instead of making false equivalence with Cong-ruled states, dismiss Manipur CM: Kharge to PM
- Infosys leads fall in Indian indices, 2nd most expensive market after US
- Compugra Software India plans to expand its operations, double its size in India and aims for INR 5.5 crore turnover
- Ambati Rambabu denies allegations on TTD's Srivani Trust
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on July 21
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on July 21: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,550 with a fall of Rs. 300 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,590 with a fall of Rs. 310.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 79,900 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
