Live
- BRS party issues whip to the party MPs
- Declared Holiday for schools in Krishna District
- Thieves made abortive bid to loot ATM Using Stolen JCB
- Motion Of No-Confidence And The Demand For Addressing Manipur Violence In Indian Parliament
- Piyush issues warning to BJP MPs for bunking Rajya Sabha
- After denial, Indian woman weds her Pak FB friend
- Gold rates in Bangalore today slashed, check the rates on July 26
- ‘Bro’ pre-release event highlights
- AI's Transformative Impact on Digital Marketing Business: Kushagra Anand explores the pros and cons
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on July 26, 2023
Just In
Opposition Protests On Manipur Violence And Government's Response In Parliament Monsoon Session
BRS party issues whip to the party MPs
Declared Holiday for schools in Krishna District
Thieves made abortive bid to loot ATM Using Stolen JCB
Motion Of No-Confidence And The Demand For Addressing Manipur Violence In Indian Parliament
Piyush issues warning to BJP MPs for bunking Rajya Sabha
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on July 26, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on July 25: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,150 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,150.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 77,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS