Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 02 March, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on 02 March, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 58,060 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 63,320 with a fall of Rs. 10.
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 74,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
