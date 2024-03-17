Live
- SC to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain's bail plea on Monday
- Jangaon: ED first, Modi next says Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- Key LS seats in Karnataka to watch out for
- Cong, BJP brace for another mega battle in less than a year
- PM launches scathing attack on govt, says it’s engaged in ‘loot’
- MTR pitches for Guinness World Records title for the longest Dosa
- Seventh Pay Commission proposes basic pay hike
- Mid and small caps correction led by selling from leverage-based retail investors
- Somanna asserts victory in Govindarajanagar
- Codavas elated over apex court observation, hail it as landmark
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 17 March, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable
Gold rates in Delhi on 17 March, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 60,750 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 66,260.
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 76,900 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
