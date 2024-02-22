Live
- AI-powered innovation on India's fashion retail
- Tragic Farmer Incident And Escalating Tensions: Shubhkaran Singh's Death And Tear Gas Clash
- Visakhapatnam: All India Major Ports Kabaddi Championship from tomorrow
- Deputy CM directs SCCL to fill 485 vacant posts at earliest
- Medigadda Barrage works Not Before Me say Govt and L&T
- MWC 2024: Date and Expected Launches - OnePlus Watch 2 to Nothing Phone 2a
- SCR to cancel a few MMTS trains
- Visakhapatnam: Rajnath Singh urges world to aspire for peace
- Siddipet plunges into darkness as major fire breaks out at substation
- Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on 22 February, 2024
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surged, check the rates on 22 February, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged.
Gold rates in Delhi on 22 February, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,610 with a hike of Rs. 250 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,890 with a fall of Rs. 190.
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 75,800 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS