Live
- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- MLAs can’t summon meetings of officers: Haryana CM
- Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time
- Students stripped, beaten up by teacher as punishment in Karnataka; accused arrested
- School job case: WBSSC affidavit will have to give details on irregularities adopted
- One day Southern Star Army-Academia and Industry interface held
- Haryana plans to expand Delhi Metro till Kundli: Minister
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 19 December, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged
Gold rates in Delhi on 19 December: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,550 with a hike of 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,770 with a hike of Rs. 110
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 77,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS