Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Delhi Police Arrests Man For Allegedly Kidnapping And Attempting To Drown Seven-Year-Old Boy in Ganga River
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
- Arvind Kejriwal Challenges Enforcement Directorate Summons In Delhi Excise Policy Money Laundering Case
- Weather Forecast: Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh for the Next Two Days
- TDP hopes Prashanthi will end Prasanna’s hold on Kovuru
- Naidu urges EC to check political violence in state
- Jagan Ane Nenu...
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged
Gold rates in Delhi on 20 March, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 60,960 with a hike of Rs. 430 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 66,490 with a hike of Rs. 470
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 77,400 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT