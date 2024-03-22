Live
- Provide facilities at exam evaluation centres: UTF
- YSRCP appoints observers in Visakhapatnam
- I'm not sad about Kejriwal's condition: Anna Hazare
- Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu embarks on tour of villages in Karampudi mandal
- Deputy tahsildar lands in ACB net
- Children urged to follow oral hygiene practices
- World Poetry Day: Poetry lends life skills coach a sense of calmness
- Suvidha app to obtain permission for poll campaigns
- 5,000 sarees seized in Sattenapalli
- Three-day ‘Bharat GI Mahotsav’ from today
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 20 March, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged
Gold rates in Delhi on 20 March, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today surged. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 61,960 with a hike of Rs. 1010 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 67,580 with a hike of Rs. 1100
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 76,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT