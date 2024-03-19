Live
Just In
Gold rates in Hyderabad stable slashes, check the rates on 19 March, 2024
Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashed.
The gold rates in Hyderabad on 19 March, 2024 have been slashed. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 60,370 with a fall of Rs 220 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 66,860 with a fall of Rs. 240
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 79,900 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.